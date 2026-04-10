YEIDA starts allotting land to electronics firms near Jewar airport
YEIDA has also issued Letters of Intent (LOI) of Allotment to companies, including Aurionpro Toshi Automatic Systems, Aditech Semiconductors, Shailsuta Projects, and Dixon Technologies (India), officials said.
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has started allotting plots of land near the Noida International Airport to electronics manufacturing companies, as part of a broader push to develop an electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) in the region, YEIDA officials said.
According to official documents accessed by The Indian Express, plots have been allotted to firms like Havells India, Ascent K Circuit, and Polynomous Industries in Sector 10 of the YEIDA region. The units to be built on the plots are expected to manufacture products ranging from consumer electronics, printed circuit boards to advanced polymer materials.
YEIDA has also issued Letters of Intent (LOI) of Allotment to companies, including Aurionpro Toshi Automatic Systems, Aditech Semiconductors, Shailsuta Projects, and Dixon Technologies (India), officials said.
Havells has been allotted around 50 acres of land for a unit to manufacture consumer goods like fans, air-conditioners, lighting equipment, and cables, officials said, adding that it is expected to invest around Rs 800 crore on the unit.
Officials said Ascent K Circuit has received 16 acres of land for a unit to manufacture printed circuit board (PCB), including high-density interconnect (HDI), flex, and multilayer boards. It will invest over Rs 3,000 crore on the unit, work on which is expected to start this month, officials added. They said Polynomous Industries has been allotted 2.5 acres for an advanced polymer material manufacturing unit.
Shailendra Kumar Bhatia, Additional CEO, YEIDA, and nodal officer of the Noida International Airport, said the area has already attracted investment commitments worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore across sectors, including semiconductors, medical devices, and film production.
“Improved connectivity is also expected to support industrial growth. The region is linked to the Yamuna Expressway and will connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and the proposed RRTS corridors,” Bhatia said.
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In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of HCL-Foxconn’s semiconductor unit built in the YEIDA region. The Union government had in 2025 approved a Rs 417-crore EMC 2.0 project in Gautam Buddha Nagar, to be developed by the YEIDA on 200 acres. The government, in a statement, had said that the cluster is expected to attract investments of around Rs 2,500 crore and generate employment for about 15,000 people.
The Centre notified the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) scheme in April 2020. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance for setting up of such clusters with common facilities like industrial plots and plug-and-play factory sheds — to attract investment, strengthen supply chains, and generate employment in the electronics sector.
Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the project is aligned with the Centre’s focus on boosting domestic manufacturing and job creation. “The project will lead to the creation of world-class infrastructure and generate 15,000 jobs,” he had added.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More