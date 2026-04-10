YEIDA starts allotting land to electronics firms near Jewar airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has started allotting plots of land near the Noida International Airport to electronics manufacturing companies, as part of a broader push to develop an electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) in the region, YEIDA officials said.

According to official documents accessed by The Indian Express, plots have been allotted to firms like Havells India, Ascent K Circuit, and Polynomous Industries in Sector 10 of the YEIDA region. The units to be built on the plots are expected to manufacture products ranging from consumer electronics, printed circuit boards to advanced polymer materials.

YEIDA has also issued Letters of Intent (LOI) of Allotment to companies, including Aurionpro Toshi Automatic Systems, Aditech Semiconductors, Shailsuta Projects, and Dixon Technologies (India), officials said.