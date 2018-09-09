Year after seven-year-old’s murder in Gurgaon school, some wounds refuse to heal

Officials from the CBI, which is conducting the probe, say the teenager allegedly murdered the boy in the hope of cancelling the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting. (Representational Image) Officials from the CBI, which is conducting the probe, say the teenager allegedly murdered the boy in the hope of cancelling the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting. (Representational Image)

Raksha Bandhan, which fell on August 26, was a difficult day for a 12-year-old girl in Gurgaon. Till last year, she would tie a rakhi to her seven-year-old brother, who, on September 8, 2017, was murdered inside the washroom of a prominent school in the city.

All that remains now are painful reminders of a boy who had a lot to live for. In one corner of the family’s home lies a new bicycle bought for the girl on Raksha Bandhan last year. It was too big for the boy, but that wouldn’t stop him from trying to ride it. “He would keep falling off the cycle, but would get right back on and try again. He was very stubborn,” said the father.

The last year has been rough for the family. While his sister has had to switch schools and “has grown up overnight”; the girl’s mother, a homemaker, refuses to move houses, and insists on staying in the same bungalow where her son grew up.

Every day after work, the father says he comes home to memories of his son asking him to play cricket with him. “We have all had a lot to deal with, but I think the loss has been felt more by my wife and daughter, because they used to spend the day at home with him while I would be at work. He would hover around my wife all day and insist she play with him,” said the father. “My daughter, for many weeks, felt she was responsible for his death because she wasn’t with her brother at the time.”

The father has spent the last year running pillar to post, trying to ensure the Class XI student allegedly responsible for the crime is brought to book. Officials from the CBI, which is conducting the probe, say the teenager allegedly murdered the boy in the hope of cancelling the examinations and a parent-teacher meeting.

At the moment, multiple petitions are being heard in the district and sessions court in Gurgaon, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. “The process of trying to get justice has been very trying, and there are days where I am completely exhausted from all the running around and stress. There’s also a fair bit of money required, even though the lawyers are not charging us any fee,” said the father.

The child’s friends and family have also taken up the cause of child safety, constituting a foundation in his name last year, which, on Saturday, launched a “symbolic Child Safety Baton” to mark one year since his death, and to “raise awareness about safety, security and well-being of children across the nation”.

