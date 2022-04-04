Yati Narsinghanand speech: Delhi Police register FIR for spreading rumours on social media

A day after booking the organiser of the ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi and the speakers for inflammatory speech, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR against some people for spreading rumours on social media. In their FIR, they have mentioned the names of Twitter handles, the police said.

“Due legal action is being taken against those who are spreading rumors/misinformation using various platforms including through social media,” deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangrani said.

A senior police officer said after taking legal opinion, they have lodged an FIR against some Twitter handles for posting some false messages. “Taking a suo moto cognizance, we have registered an FIR – mentioning about these twitter handles for spreading rumours,” the officer said.

On Sunday, DCP Rangrani had tweeted also, “Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the restless crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in PCR Van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to Police Station for security reasons. Nobody was detained. Due police protection was provided.”

Also Read | Two FIRs filed after journalists allege assault, groping at Yati event

Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi Temple and an accused in the Haridwar hate speech case, Sunday exhorted Hindus to pick up arms and said that if India were to get a Muslim Prime Minister, “50% of you (Hindus) will change your faith in the next 20 years”. The event was organised by Preet Singh, founder of the Save India Foundation. Singh was also one of the organisers of an event at Jantar Mantar last year when anti-Muslim slogans were raised. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with that case and is currently out on bail. Narsinghanand, too, is out on bail in connection with the Haridwar case.

Delhi Police said the organisers did not have permission to hold the event. According to Preet Singh’s Twitter account, the event was planned as far back as January 4 this year.