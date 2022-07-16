scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati booked in Uttar Pradesh over remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

In a viral video, Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati is seen questioning the character of Mahatma Gandhi and his comments may disrupt law and order, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad |
July 16, 2022 10:45:09 am
Yati NarsinghanandYati Narsinghanand was earlier arrested in the Haridwar hate speech case and released on bail. (File)

Dasna Devi temple priest Mahant Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been booked by the Ghaziabad police in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi in a video that went viral on Twitter.

According to the police, in the 2.20-minute video that went viral on Wednesday night, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati alleged that “Mahatma Gandhi gave rights to Indian Muslims and because of him 100 crore Hindu community does not have an inch of land of their own.”

In the video, he questions the character of Mahatma Gandhi and his comments can lead to a situation that may lead to disruption of law and order, the station house officer of Mussoori police station said.

An FIR under section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Narsinghanand Saraswati at Mussoori police station, officers said, adding that no arrests have been made yet and further investigation is underway.

Yati Narsinghanand was earlier arrested in the Haridwar hate speech case and released on bail.

