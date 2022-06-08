scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Ghaziabad administration issues notice to priest Yati Narsinghanand, asks him to cancel visit to Jama Masjid

The notice also warns of legal action against Narsinghanand if he makes statements that could disturb communal harmony, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad |
June 8, 2022 11:43:39 am
The notice was issued on Monday after a video of Narsinghanand was shared on social media, claiming that he would visit Jama Masjid along with the Quran and books on Islamic history. (File)

The Ghaziabad administration has issued a notice to Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand, asking him to cancel his visit to Jama Masjid on June 17, officials said.

The notice was issued on Monday after a video of Narsinghanand was shared on social media, claiming that he would visit Jama Masjid along with the Quran and books on Islamic history. Officials said the notice was issued as the alleged video message could disturb communal harmony.

“The notice was served upon Narsinghanand at his residence at Dasna Devi Mandir on June 7. We have not received any response from him yet,” a senior official said.

The notice also warns of legal action against Narsinghanand if he makes statements that could disturb communal harmony, officials said.

