Yasin Malik convicted by NIA court in 2017 terror case

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was convicted Thursday by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi after he pleaded guilty in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Malik was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, who is expected to hear arguments on the quantum of the sentence on May 25. The court has asked Yasin Malik to furnish details of his financial assets and ordered the NIA to assess his financial condition.

In March, the court while framing charges in the matter had said that said prima facie, it has been established that Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Rashid Engineer, Altaf Fantoosh, Masrat, and Hurriyat/Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) were the direct recipients of terror funds.

The court also noted that prima facie there existed a criminal conspiracy pursuant to which large-scale protests, resulting in violence and arson at a massive scale, were orchestrated in the Valley.

It also said Yasin Malik had set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of “freedom struggle”.