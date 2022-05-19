scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Yasin Malik convicted by NIA court in 2017 terror case

Yasin Malik was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, who is expected to hear arguments on the quantum of the sentence on May 25, in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley.

Written by Anand Mohan J | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 12:56:55 pm
Yasin Malik had set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the court said. (Express File Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was convicted Thursday by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi after he pleaded guilty in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Malik was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh, who is expected to hear arguments on the quantum of the sentence on May 25. The court has asked Yasin Malik to furnish details of his financial assets and ordered the NIA to assess his financial condition.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In March, the court while framing charges in the matter had said that said prima facie, it has been established that Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Rashid Engineer, Altaf Fantoosh, Masrat, and Hurriyat/Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) were the direct recipients of terror funds.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

The court also noted that prima facie there existed a criminal conspiracy pursuant to which large-scale protests, resulting in violence and arson at a massive scale, were orchestrated in the Valley.

More from Delhi

It also said Yasin Malik had set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of “freedom struggle”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement