‘This was no age to go’: Cricketing fraternity mourns Yashpal Sharma’s death

Yashpal Sharma’s family members, stalwarts from the cricketing fraternity and everyone who arrived at Lodhi cremation ground on Tuesday afternoon to bid the last goodbye to him had one thing to say in common — this was no age to go. Sharma, former India player and 1983 World Cup winner, died of heart attack on Tuesday morning. He was 66.

Yashpal Sharma is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, son Chirag Sharma and two daughters — Pooja Sharma and Preeti Sharma.

Former teammates like Madan Lal and Chetan Sharma, DDCA chairperson Rohan Jaitley and several others came to bid farewell to Sharma — one of the heroes in India’s triumph in the 1983 World Cup.

Yashpal Sharma played a pivotal role in the 1983 World Cup, scoring 240 runs at an average of 34.28 including a match-winning 61 against England in the semifinal.

Madan Lal said, “He was a calm, composed and simple person. He was always focused on his game. During the World Cup also, he used to focus just on the game and played a major role that led to India winning the trophy.”

“I had recently met him at a book launch. He said he is fine and we never thought such a news would come in two-three days…this was no age to go, the whole fraternity is shocked,” Madan Lal said.

Recalling his contributions to the cricketing world, former BCCI president CK Khanna said, “I remember that before going to the World Cup, he was with State Bank of India as a deputy manager where he helped several cricketers rise through the ranks and get employment.”

“As chairperson of the cricket advisory committee and as selector, he groomed several players in Delhi. He was always keen to serve cricket and was very happy when he was appointed national selector,” Khanna said.

Yashpal Sharma was the national selector between 2003 and 2006. He played an important role in the revival of Sourav Ganguly’s career and was vocal against the then coach of the Indian cricket team Greg Chappell when the former India captain was left out of the team.

“He was fit and was particular about his diet. So it’s shocking that he passed away so soon,” Khanna added.

Sharma’s pyre was lit by his son Chirag Sharma who studies in London and had come a week before to meet his father.

Dinesh Shukla, a relative who came for the last rites said, “he told his son who is studying in London to come and meet him as he was missing him. There was a deep connection and bond between them, so I guess he called him.”