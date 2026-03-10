Yamuna water still highly polluted in Delhi, DPCC data show elevated faecal coliform levels 

The DPCC’s January and February 2026 reports show a sharp spike in Yamuna pollution, with faecal coliform levels peaking at 350,000 units/100 ml. (File Photo)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) latest data on the water quality of the Yamuna River raises concerns about high faecal coliform levels, indicating significant untreated sewage entering the river.

The reports for January and February, uploaded after much speculation around the delay, also show high levels of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), which is a measure of the amount of dissolved oxygen that microorganisms need.

While the January analysis shows a considerable increase from December 2025 levels, the pollution indicators remained lower than those of January 2025.

The water quality testing by DPCC involves collecting water samples across eight locations along the course of the Yamuna river through Delhi, measuring several parameters such as Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), dissolved oxygen, chemical oxygen demand, pH, and faecal coliform, to determine the pollution level.