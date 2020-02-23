Yamuna water getting ‘critically worse’, CPCB analysis finds

At four locations below Palla, the CPCB found the minimum presence of faecal coliform, an indicator of sewage contamination, largely exceeding 1 lakh MPN (Most Probable Number)/100ml against the standard of 500 MPN/100ml or lower. (File Photo) At four locations below Palla, the CPCB found the minimum presence of faecal coliform, an indicator of sewage contamination, largely exceeding 1 lakh MPN (Most Probable Number)/100ml against the standard of 500 MPN/100ml or lower. (File Photo)

Water quality of the Yamuna in Delhi was said to be “critically worse”, after a recent analysis by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found a declining trend in the last five years.

Data collected by the CPCB and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) from 14 river monitoring locations showed except for two points — Palla, from where the river enters Delhi, and Surghat, ahead of the Wazirabad Barrage — the water quality failed to meet several quality parameters between 2015 and 2019.

The analysis was submitted to the National Green Tribunal this month by a monitoring committee it had set up for Yamuna’s rejuvenation. The committee said: “Improvement in the Yamuna’s water quality at Delhi will require stoppage of sewage and industrial waste water discharged, from both Haryana — about 500 million litres per day (MLD) from several townships — and UP — 65 MLD at Ghaziabad. Besides, the flow of sewage through Najafgarh and Shahdara drains… and all other drains in Delhi has to be trapped.”

Water drawn from the Yamuna for supply to the city is taken before the Wazirabad Barrage. After this, a 22-km stretch till Okhla accounts for a major share of its pollution as a number of drains join it.

At four locations below Palla, the CPCB found the minimum presence of faecal coliform, an indicator of sewage contamination, largely exceeding 1 lakh MPN (Most Probable Number)/100ml against the standard of 500 MPN/100ml or lower.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.