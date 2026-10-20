Yamuna set for Sabarmati riverfront-style makeover in Delhi along 52-km stretch

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Boasting of cycle tracks, walking paths, sports grounds and recreational spaces, the Delhi government is planning a Sabarmati-style riverfront along a 52-km stretch of the Yamuna in the Capital, officials have said.
The government is moving a proposal for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation to replicate Ahmedabad’s riverfront model in Delhi. With the Wazirabad barrage dividing the stretch, this project, according to officials, will be implemented in two phases.
The first phase will cover the stretch from Palla to Wazirabad, while the second will extend from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj near the Okhla barrage. Consultants are being engaged to guide the project, officials underlined.
The first phase will be taken up on priority and is expected to serve as a model for the larger riverfront project. “If the plans proceed as envisaged, the riverfront model would take shape during the current government’s tenure,” said Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh.
The aim, he said, is to develop a clean, green and world-class public space where residents can come for morning walks, yoga and other recreational activities.
The Minister, who recently visited the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad along with officials from the Delhi Jal Board and the Irrigation and Flood Control department, said Delhi would adopt the best practices of the Gujarat project while adapting them to the Capital’s requirements.
The proposed riverfront is part of the government’s broader efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna, with the development of public spaces to be accompanied by measures to improve the river’s water quality.
The Minister said the Yamuna would become visibly cleaner in about two-and-a-half years.
Of Delhi’s 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs), 28 have been upgraded over the past 18 months, he underlined.
New treatment plants are also being developed to add 250 million gallons per day (MGD) of capacity with an aim to ensure that all sewage generated in the city is treated.
The Yamuna flows for around 52 km through Delhi. The government is also focusing on the 22-km stretch between the Wazirabad and Okhla barrages, which has been a major focus of efforts to address pollution in the river.
As part of an effort to encourage public participation in the river’s rejuvenation, Singh also announced plans to build huts along the Yamuna’s banks where people can celebrate their birthdays. “I appeal to every Delhiite to celebrate your birthday with Mother Yamuna. I will celebrate mine there on November 7. When people bring their happiest moments to the river, they will never let it be dirty again,” he said.