Yamuna set for Sabarmati riverfront-style makeover in Delhi along 52-km stretch

Boasting of cycle tracks, walking paths, sports grounds and recreational spaces, the Delhi government is planning a Sabarmati-style riverfront along a 52-km stretch of the Yamuna in the Capital, officials have said.

The government is moving a proposal for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation to replicate Ahmedabad’s riverfront model in Delhi. With the Wazirabad barrage dividing the stretch, this project, according to officials, will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase will cover the stretch from Palla to Wazirabad, while the second will extend from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj near the Okhla barrage. Consultants are being engaged to guide the project, officials underlined.