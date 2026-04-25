First time in history… Yamuna cruise service set to begin in May, says Union Minister

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The cruise service on the Yamuna is set to start next month, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday at the Idea Exchange programme of The Indian Express.
Responding to a question on the development of inland waterways and if Delhi will get a cruise service any time soon, he said, “The project will soon be a reality… in May, you will be happy to see the movement of vessels in the Yamuna for the first time in history.”
The cruise will operate upstream on the river between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar.
“The study that we have done regarding the depth of the river shows that we need a depth of two metres for the ferry to operate. The required ecosystem… the infrastructure, such as the jetty and a small stall for the people to buy domestically-produced products, is also being developed,” Sonowal said.
“A large number of domestic and international tourists come… but where is the recreation centre (for them)? The water body has not been utilised efficiently. Under the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have worked with the Delhi government to develop this whole ecosystem so that there is heavy tourist footfall here,” he added.
The cruise will have capacity to accommodate 40 passengers for a one-hour ride. Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra had said earlier that the cruise will offer a premium experience at an affordable price. Facilities such as food, entertainment, and music will be available on the cruise.
Initially, both individual and group packages will be offered, the government had said.
“A special zone for water sports and entertainment activities will be developed at the cruise operating site. This project has been a long-standing expectation of the people of Delhi, which is now being realised,” Mishra had said in January when he went to inspect the under-construction cruise in Navi Mumbai.
Last November, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh had reviewed the project with Sonowal and then LG V K Saxena.
Last March, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) for National Waterways, also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi government with an aim to develop and boost cruise tourism on National Waterway 110 along 4-km stretch on Yamuna.
According to the MoU, the IWAI will spearhead infrastructure development, including floating jetties, charging stations for hybrid boats, and navigational aids, while ensuring passenger safety, while DDA will provide land for shore-side facilities, last-mile connectivity, and public services such as electricity and restrooms. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), meanwhile, will monitor water quality, manage the barrage for navigability, and facilitate drinking water supply and waste disposal.
The Yamuna stretch from Jagatpur in Delhi to its confluence with the Ganges in Prayagraj — spanning 1,089 km across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh— was declared National Waterway-110 in 2014.
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