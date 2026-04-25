First time in history… Yamuna cruise service set to begin in May, says Union Minister

The cruise service on the Yamuna is set to start next month, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday at the Idea Exchange programme of The Indian Express.

Responding to a question on the development of inland waterways and if Delhi will get a cruise service any time soon, he said, “The project will soon be a reality… in May, you will be happy to see the movement of vessels in the Yamuna for the first time in history.”

The cruise will operate upstream on the river between Wazirabad and Sonia Vihar.

“The study that we have done regarding the depth of the river shows that we need a depth of two metres for the ferry to operate. The required ecosystem… the infrastructure, such as the jetty and a small stall for the people to buy domestically-produced products, is also being developed,” Sonowal said.