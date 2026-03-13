Yamuna revamp to unlocking Delhi’s housing: A look at new L-G Taranjit Sandhu’s ‘to-do list’ for Delhi

Development of the Yamuna riverfront and parks, unlocking the national capital’s real estate market: newly sworn-in Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu has several important tasks at hand as he also assumes charge as Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and will be responsible for pushing through reforms and policies.
Yamuna clean-up
Cleaning and rejuvenating the river was one of the key promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its Assembly poll campaign last year, and has been reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as one of the government’s top priorities.
A significant element of the plan is building the Yamuna riverfront, which will be done by the DDA.
The Indian Express had previously reported that the riverfront will come up near Sarai Kale Khan, at the site of the erstwhile Millennium Park Bus Depot. The government wants to replicate Gujarat’s Sabarmati riverfront model in the Capital.
The riverfront project is also part of the DDA’s plans to redevelop the 22-km stretch of the Yamuna between Wazirabad barrage and Okhla barrage. Eleven floodplain projects are to be developed on the floodplains on 1,500 hectares, out of which five are ready.
Work is still on for the Kalindi Biodiversity Park adjacent to the DND Flyway; the Mayur Nature Park near Nizamuddin Bridge; a new Eco-tourism area near Rajghat; Yamuna Vansathali; and Hindon Sarovar.
As chair of the DDA, Sandhu will also be at the forefront of bringing out the Delhi Master Plan (MPD) 2041, which will shape the national capital’s land use and housing and infrastructure for the next two decades.
While the DDA and previous L-G V K Saxena had approved a draft of the MPD 2041, it is pending for approval with the central government since 2023.
The DDA has since sought to push through major components of the plan as standalone policies such as the land pooling policy.
Part of MPD 2041 initially, the land pooling policy was aimed at opening up large areas of land in Outer Delhi areas like Bawana and Najafgarh — currently under small-scale agriculture and haphazard unauthorised development — for large-scale planned development by the private sector.
But there has been very slow progress on it. Amendments to speed up land pooling have also been pending with the Centre since 2022.
Another component
The DDA recently released the latest version of its transit-oriented development (TOD) policy — also part of MPD 2041 — which seeks to open up large areas of the city near Metro corridors for more construction by granting those land parcels higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR).
Apart from pushing these policies and securing approval of MPD-2041, L-G Sandhu will play a critical role encouraging the private sector to participate in Delhi’s development.
