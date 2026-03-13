Yamuna revamp to unlocking Delhi’s housing: A look at new L-G Taranjit Sandhu’s ‘to-do list’ for Delhi

Taranjit Singh Sandhu takes oath as the 23rd LG of Delhi in the presence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and HC Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Development of the Yamuna riverfront and parks, unlocking the national capital’s real estate market: newly sworn-in Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu has several important tasks at hand as he also assumes charge as Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and will be responsible for pushing through reforms and policies.

Yamuna clean-up

Cleaning and rejuvenating the river was one of the key promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its Assembly poll campaign last year, and has been reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as one of the government’s top priorities.

A significant element of the plan is building the Yamuna riverfront, which will be done by the DDA.