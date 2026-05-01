Mobile vans to monitor pollution: Delhi govt aims to expand efforts to clean Yamuna

Officials said tenders have now been floated to hire a mobile water quality monitoring van at an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore. (File photo)

Aiming to expand the efforts to clean the Yamuna, the Delhi government is exploring the installation of mobile water quality monitoring systems across the river, major drain outfalls, and industrial areas, said officials.

At present, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) currently collects drinking water samples and conducts tests through its laboratory network, limited to 17 facilities, according to a senior official.

The proposed move eyes at enabling rapid response during water contamination incidents through immediate investigation, corrective action, and real-time reporting. “While laboratories exist, their number is limited. The plan to deploy mobile vans is aimed at monitoring sewer outfalls into the Yamuna and providing immediate on-site solutions,” the official said.