‘We are left helpless’: Demolitions continue along Yamuna’s O-Zone

Yamuna O-Zone demolitions continued in Delhi as DDA razed houses at Yamuna Bazaar, leaving dozens of families searching for shelter.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew, Devansh Mittal
4 min readJun 28, 2026 09:32 AM IST
Demolitions continued along Delhi's Yamuna floodplain despite the government's assurance against action in the O-Zone, with the DDA citing court orders and ecological restoration plans while displaced families struggled to find shelter. (Express Photo by Abhinav Sah)Demolitions continued along Delhi's Yamuna floodplain despite the government's assurance against action in the O-Zone, with the DDA citing court orders and ecological restoration plans while displaced families struggled to find shelter. (Express Photo by Abhinav Sah)
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Weeks after the Delhi government clarified that no demolition will be carried out in the Yamuna floodplain’s O-Zone area, several houses along the floodplains were still razed on Thursday, with authorities claiming that the demolished structures were not protected from punitive action. The drive had left the displaced families to grapple with an uncertain future.

Only 91 unauthorised colonies have been exempted from demolitions, as per the Delhi High Court order on May 23. On Thursday, around 30 houses at the Yamuna Bazaar were razed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Earlier this month, demolitions were also carried out along Pusta Road, Pradhan Garden, Khadda Colony and Jaitpur Part-II.

Zone ‘O’ is an ecologically sensitive floodplain area where permanent construction is prohibited as per several National Green Tribunal (NGT) and High Court orders.
Ruby, 25, one among the many residents whose house was razed as part of the drive, was forced to move to a rented room nearby for her family of five. “I have two daughters. The younger one is only two years old. When they were demolishing our homes, she was crying ‘Mumma andhar jaana hein.. (I want to go inside my home).” She is now forced to pay a rent of Rs 5,000 a month for the room. “Everybody here is looking for a place to live and food to eat. We don’t know what to do. We are left helpless.”

Another resident, Rajiv Pandit, who had been living along the floodplains for decades, said, “Those who had some money could find a place to stay in rented rooms. But the majority here are labourers. Where will we go?”

Meanwhile, DDA in a response to The Indian Express said, “The actions being undertaken at Yamuna Bazaar form part of the larger floodplain restoration programme aimed at protecting the ecological integrity of the river corridor and restoring the historic ghats and floodplain areas.”

In  pursuant to various court orders including the Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal, the body maintained that the Yamuna river floodplain is an ecologically sensitive zone and is required to be kept free from encroachment.

The authority also said that it followed all the necessary steps including issuance of public notices, site inspections and public announcements and consideration of representations received from stakeholders.

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It clarified that the action was limited to “removal of unauthorized and recent constructions or encroachments identified under the approved restoration plan prepared by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and approved by the competent authorities. Historic ghats and heritage structures identified for preservation and restoration are proposed to be conserved and revitalized as part of the project.”

An eviction notice issued last month at Yamuna Bazaar by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Additional District Magistrate (Old Delhi) noted that around 310 dwellings at the area persisted as encroachments in the form of a residential cluster. DDMA said that it fell in the O-Zone floodplain land area managed by DDA.
Citing “serious threat to human life, cattle and property” being flood-prone, it said that the resultant emergency response measures have caused a “strain on public resources and the public exchequer.”

Another public notice by the DDA listed out possible shelter homes for the residents of the Yamuna Bazar ghat. “The affected families can take the benefit of temporary shelter of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB),” it said, citing a Delhi HC order.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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