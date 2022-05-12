Yamuna level low, water supply likely to be hit in Delhi on Friday

Water supply is likely to be affected in parts of Delhi on May 13 on account of the water level depleting in the Yamuna river at Wazirabad, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The level of water in the pond at Wazirabad has fallen from a normal level of 674.5 ft to 671.8 ft, affecting water production from the water treatment plants at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla, which draw water from the pond.

The water supply is likely to be hit in parts of Kamla Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Greater Kailash, Punjabi Bagh, Moolchand, Burari, Tughlakabad, Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar, Patel Nagar, Gulabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, parts of the Delhi Cantt area and areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council. The supply is likely to be affected till the “pond level improves to normal”, according to a note issued by the DJB.

Meanwhile, the DJB has once again requested the Haryana Irrigation Department to supply 150 cusecs of additional water “till the arrival of monsoon, when sufficient raw water is available in River Yamuna”.

The DJB had previously written to the Haryana Irrigation Department on May 3 and April 30, with similar requests arising from depleting water levels at Wazirabad.

On May 3, the level at the Wazirabad pond was 672.6 ft.

The letter dated May 12 states, “Even flow from the CLC (Carrier Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub Branch) is fluctuating. The lifting of 120 cusecs from Wazirabad pond is affected due to low pond level. This will affect water production adversely. Due to peak summer, the water requirement is more.” The CLC and DSB bring water from Haryana.