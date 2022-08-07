scorecardresearch
Yamuna level likely to rise amid rains, Delhi Police help sought to patrol flood-prone areas

According to officials, following the instructions and predictions of the Central Water Commission DM Geetika Sharma made the request. There are nine flood-prone and low-lying areas in Delhi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 8:25:56 pm
Yamuna, floodplains, national green tribunal, NGT, Public works department, PWD, Delhi Public Works Department, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOfficials added that all districts have also prepared district-wise disaster management plans for evacuation and to prevent incidents like fire emergencies and flooding.

Preempting an increase in the Yamuna river’s water level during the monsoon, the Northeast Delhi district magistrate has asked the Delhi Police to increase police deployment round-the-clock around flood-prone areas to provide safety in the low-lying areas.

According to officials, following the instructions and predictions of the Central Water Commission DM Geetika Sharma made the request. There are nine flood-prone and low-lying areas in Delhi.

“According to forecast by the Central Water Commission, Yamuna water level is likely to increase and reach 201.5 metres (as against the warning level of 204.5 metres) between 6 pm to 8 pm. It may further rise slightly by tomorrow. For the constant monitoring of the situation, it is requested that sufficient police personnel be deployed round-the-clock at all flood-prone locations in the district to keep people living in low-lying areas safe and away from the river water,” read the letter sent to DCP Northeast by the DM.

The key flood-prone locations are Old Iron Bridge, Kisan Basti towards ISBT, Kisan Basti towards Seelampur, Usmanpur, Pusta, Garhi Mandu Village, MCD toll tax Sonia Vihar, Annapurna Mandir, bus terminal Sabhapur and Badarpur Khadar Village.

Sharma has also directed all district SDMs to deploy sufficient civil defence volunteers (CDVs) at vulnerable locations to coordinate closely with police personnel.

Officials added that all districts have also prepared district-wise disaster management plans for evacuation and to prevent incidents like fire emergencies and flooding.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 08:24:59 pm

