Yamuna floodplains remain inundated, river still flowing above ‘danger’ mark

Though the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi has fallen, it continues to flow above the ‘danger’ mark at the Old Railway Bridge, said officials Thursday.

After reaching a high of 206.59 metre at 6 am on Wednesday, the water level began to recede, falling to 205.38 metres at 8 am Thursday. This is still above the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres.

This is the third consecutive day that the water level is remaining above the ‘danger’ level, after having crossed the ‘danger’ mark at around 9 pm on September 26 due to heavy rainfall over parts of Northwest India. The floodplains continue to remain inundated, and people living on the floodplains have moved to higher ground.

It is likely to remain above the ‘danger’ mark till Thursday afternoon at least, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC) forecast. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge could remain at around 205.5 metres at 1 pm Thursday.

The discharge from the Hathnikund barrage has, however, reduced. From 1 am to 8 am Thursday, the discharge was at a stable 17,821 cusecs, said an official in the city’s flood control room. This is lower than the 25,481 cusecs recorded at 8 am Wednesday and even lower than the peak discharge of over 2 lakh cusecs released from Hathnikund on September 26.

After the heavy spell of rainfall last week, dry weather is now set to persist over most parts of northwest India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update issued early Thursday conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some more parts of northwest India and central India over the next two days. Delhi is unlikely to see rainfall till October 4, when the forecast indicates that the city could receive very light rainfall.