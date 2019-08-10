Yamuna floodplains project: Seeking relief, farmers say govt should have waited for harvest

Parath Singh (60) was resting on a cot under a tree in Tigipur village, after returning home from the Yamuna floodwater storage project inauguration. “We were about to harvest crops on our land — mooli, okra and other vegetables — in around 20 days. Everything has been mown over by machines,” he claimed.

Singh is one of many farmers who claim to have leased their land in the floodplains to the Delhi government. “We had asked authorities to wait till harvest, but they said flooding could happen anytime now and they had to create reservoirs… They should think about compensating us for our lost crops,” he said.

The National Green Tribunal had banned farming on the floodplains in 2015 after studies found high presence of heavy metals in the soil. However, a recent study by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute suggested farming may be allowed on the plains, but under constant watch on the presence of heavy metals and pesticides in crops.

A spokesperson for the state government had told The Indian Express that land, where the inauguration was held, belonged to the Gram Sabha. Officials also said meetings were held with farmers about the project.

Kripal Singh (60) from Tigipur village said, “Some farmers had been sowing crops on Gram Sabha land and now their livelihood is lost. I invested Rs 40,000 in buying and sowing crops. I don’t think I would be getting it back.”

Farmers who have leased their land for the project are being paid Rs 77,000 per acre annually by the government. Many farmers said the project was important in reviving groundwater in the area, which has decreased over the years. But some remained apprehensive. Bhram Prakash (70) said: “My family has survived all these years on produce from this land. Without it we are nothing, I can’t give it away.”