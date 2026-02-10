Yamuna ferry service, Rs 5 meals and more: How Delhi government is marking 1 year in power

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the Delhi government nears the successful completion of its first year in office, the BJP has lined up a series of projects and welfare measures that will be rolled out in the coming days, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics, Atal canteens, smart classrooms, and Pink Smart Cards.
The BJP formed a government in Delhi with a majority of 48 seats on February 20 last year. To mark its first anniversary, the party is set to organise a major event at the IGI stadium on February 20, where it is expected to announce financial assistance to some beneficiaries of the Delhi Ladli scheme and direct benefit transfers under the free LPG cylinder initiative on Holi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event.
Other initiatives in the pipeline include Pink Smart Cards, which will let women travel for free in public transport buses, the Dilli Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, an online portal, and a ferry service on the Yamuna.
The government is planning to hold a series of events to inaugurate new projects and roll out public welfare schemes this month. Ahead of the anniversary celebrations, 100 Arogya Mandir health clinics will be launched on February 13, while a ferry service on the Yamuna is expected to be inaugurated on February 20. The next day, on February 21, 25 Atal canteens offering meals at a nominal rate of ₹5 per person will be opened.
Additionally, smart classrooms and smart libraries in CM-SHRI schools, developmental works in SC-ST colonies, and reimbursement of tuition fees will also be announced.
Officials said that the government will present a report card of its achievements on February 21.
So far, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has inaugurated 500 e-buses, an advanced CT scanner, a cath lab at G B Pant Hospital, and six air quality monitoring stations as part of the government’s first-anniversary programmes.
The BJP came to power in Delhi after 27 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly polls in 2025. The party won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats while AAP won 22.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
BCCI has stated that families of Indian cricketers will not be allowed to accompany them during the T20 World Cup, following their policy. The team management had sought clarification, but the board has maintained that families can make separate arrangements to join the players. This is a continuation of the 2025 guidelines.