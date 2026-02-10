Yamuna ferry service, Rs 5 meals and more: How Delhi government is marking 1 year in power

A ferry service on the Yamuna is expected to be inaugurated on February 20. (File Photo)

As the Delhi government nears the successful completion of its first year in office, the BJP has lined up a series of projects and welfare measures that will be rolled out in the coming days, including Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics, Atal canteens, smart classrooms, and Pink Smart Cards.

The BJP formed a government in Delhi with a majority of 48 seats on February 20 last year. To mark its first anniversary, the party is set to organise a major event at the IGI stadium on February 20, where it is expected to announce financial assistance to some beneficiaries of the Delhi Ladli scheme and direct benefit transfers under the free LPG cylinder initiative on Holi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event.