Half-an-hour ride for Rs 500: In a first, an electric cruise launched on Yamuna

For Rs 500, residents of Delhi can now take a 45-minute electric cruise ride on the Yamuna. This comes after the Delhi government on Tuesday launched a river safari service at Sonia Vihar in a bid to promote tourism and reconnect people with the river, officials said.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the ‘Namo Yamuna River Cruise Service’, developed jointly by the government and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI). According to officials, the pilot project will offer recreational boating and short-distance ferry services along a stretch of the river between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Officials said that the government has introduced an electric cruise with a seating capacity of 30 passengers. A second vessel of the same capacity is expected to be launched by February-March 2027. The proposed entry fee to the premises is Rs 50, while a complete cruise journey will cost Rs 500. The ride will take approximately 35 to 45 minutes, with passengers returning to their starting point after completing the trip, officials said.

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Calling the launch a significant moment for the Capital, Gupta said the initiative was not merely a cruise or boat service but an effort to reconnect people with the Yamuna, which she described as an integral part of Delhi’s identity, culture and religious traditions.

“Namo Yamuna River Safari reflects our faith, love and devotion towards Maa Yamuna,” she said, adding that residents would now be able to experience the river’s natural surroundings without travelling to cities such as Prayagraj for boat and cruise rides.

Gupta also urged people to visit the destination with their families and bring their children to experience the river and its surroundings. She said the project would give a new identity to Delhi’s tourism sector and strengthen the Capital’s image.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Gupta said politics in the past had revolved around allegations, counter-allegations and excuses rather than development. Her government, she said, was working to address long-pending problems and improve public facilities.

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Referring to the Chhath festival, she said the government had organised celebrations on the banks of the Yamuna in its first year in office, and expressed confidence that the festivities would be organised on a larger scale this year.

Musical fountain, food court among facilities

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the project would offer visitors a new recreational experience, with facilities including a musical fountain, food court, gaming activities, a creative zone, ecological and walking trails as well as a children’s play area.

“The musical fountain will showcase the story of Lord Krishna and the significance of Yamuna Maiya through music,” Mishra said.

The officials said, under the pilot project, a stretch of approximately 6 km between Wazirabad Barrage and Jagatpur has been identified as suitable for water transport, subject to a minimum navigational depth of 1.5 metres. The recreational cruise and ferry facilities have been developed along an approximately 4-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, they added.

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A riverfront terminal has been established at Sonia Vihar, with two floating jetties for passengers to board and disembark, an official said.

On the facilities, an official said that separate toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities, a sewage treatment plant, a drinking water borewell and a charging station for electric cruises have also been developed.

The service will remain closed annually between July 1 and September 30, keeping in view the river conditions during the monsoon, officials said.

Cleaning Yamuna

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said cleaning the Yamuna and developing a riverfront had been among the government’s priorities since it assumed office.

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“A riverfront can become a reality only when the river itself is clean. Over the last 18-19 months, we have taken forward the rejuvenation work across Delhi’s 52-km stretch of the Yamuna, with significant progress on several fronts,” he said.

The next phase would focus on the stretch between Wazirabad and Kalindi Kunj and would take another two to two-and-a-half years, he added.

Further, Singh said, “For years, people had almost forgotten that a river flows through Delhi. Today, they are beginning to see the Yamuna as a river, not just a drain.”

The project has been developed in coordination with the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

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Union Ministers of State Harsh Malhotra and Shantanu Thakur, MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra were also present at the inauguration.