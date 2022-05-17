Yamuna dried up as Haryana govt withheld water: Delhi Water Minister

As Yamuna water levels continued to dip, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said the river had dried up as the Haryana government was withholding water. Jain visited the Wazirabad barrage on Tuesday.

He said the barrage was the most important reservoir of Delhi.

“It is one of the most important water sources for North and West Delhi. Due to a lack of water supply from Haryana, the water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi are currently running at a fraction of their peak capability. As a result, Wazirabad WTP’s water production has decreased by 60-70 MGD (million gallons daily). The Yamuna has dried up as well due to the withholding of water by the Haryana government,” he said.

A statement issued by the government said the water level at Wazirabad barrage had dipped to 669 feet while the depth that has to be maintained for efficient water treatment was 674.5 feet. The levels on Tuesday were the lowest on record, the government said.

Around 70% of Delhi’s water supply comes from the Yamuna and canals emerging from it. In addition to the canals, the Delhi Jal Board depends on drawing 120 cusecs from the river itself for treatment, which it can no longer use, since the river is mostly dry.

The board has been under pressure lately, with complaints of taps running dry coming in from several parts of North, West and Central Delhi.

“This insufficient supply is affecting the Wazirabad WTP, which supplies water to the bulk of houses in North and West Delhi. The water that enters the WTP comes directly from the Yamuna, and is subsequently treated before being distributed to Delhi residents. The Yamuna is currently dry due to the Haryana government’s refusal to supply water. Water supply is being impacted in locations such as Civil Lines, Hindurao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljit Nagar, Indrapuri, and the surrounding districts as a result of this,” Jain said.

Haryana officials had told The Indian Express on Monday that apart from temporary fluctuations in supply, the mandated supply was being maintained in canals.