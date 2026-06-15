116 metric tonnes of waste removed from Yamuna ghats in a day: Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh

A day after a mega cleanliness drive was carried out across 28 major ghats along the Yamuna in Delhi, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday said that approximately 116.6 metric tonnes of waste was removed in just one day.

“Yamuna is not merely a river; it is the cultural, spiritual, and emotional lifeline of Delhi. For years, conversations around the river focused on what was wrong. Today, thousands of Delhiites came together to demonstrate what can be made right when citizens and government work hand in hand. The most inspiring sight today was not the machinery or the scale of operations, but it was seeing children, youth, senior citizens…standing shoulder to shoulder with a shared commitment to restore the dignity of the Yamuna. Such moments remind us that environmental responsibility begins with individual action,” said Singh.