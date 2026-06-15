116 metric tonnes of waste removed from Yamuna ghats in a day: Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh

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A day after a mega cleanliness drive was carried out across 28 major ghats along the Yamuna in Delhi, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday said that approximately 116.6 metric tonnes of waste was removed in just one day.
“Yamuna is not merely a river; it is the cultural, spiritual, and emotional lifeline of Delhi. For years, conversations around the river focused on what was wrong. Today, thousands of Delhiites came together to demonstrate what can be made right when citizens and government work hand in hand. The most inspiring sight today was not the machinery or the scale of operations, but it was seeing children, youth, senior citizens…standing shoulder to shoulder with a shared commitment to restore the dignity of the Yamuna. Such moments remind us that environmental responsibility begins with individual action,” said Singh.
As part of the drive, extensive cleaning operations were carried out at Yamuna ghats, riverbanks, access roads, and adjoining public areas on Sunday.
The campaign was jointly conducted by the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Revenue department, with active support from Delhi Police, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and the Health department.
The collected waste was carefully segregated and disposed of in accordance with prescribed environmental norms, officials said. General garbage, and construction and demolition waste were processed through designated channels, while pooja waste and damaged idols were disposed of in compliance with rules. Green waste, including water hyacinth, was transported to designated processing facilities for scientific treatment and disposal, officials said.
To ensure the success of the operation, the government deployed trash skimmers, weed harvesters, 28 boats with trained operators and safety equipment, earthmoving equipment, PWD maintenance vans, horticulture vehicles for transportation of green waste, garbage collection vehicles for waste transportation and disposal.
“Cleaning the Yamuna is not a one-day exercise. It is a long-term commitment. The government is working on multiple fronts, but lasting change will come only when every citizen considers the river their own responsibility. The campaign has shown that Delhi is ready to take ownership of that mission,” Singh said.
The drive saw active participation of 15,000 volunteers from NGOs, resident welfare associations, social organisations, students, among others. Awareness campaigns were also conducted at various locations to discourage dumping of waste into the river and encourage responsible environmental practices.
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