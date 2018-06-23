Yamuna Authority ex-chief held in land takeover case

On June 3, an FIR had been lodged at Kasna police station in Greater Noida against P C Gupta. (Representational) On June 3, an FIR had been lodged at Kasna police station in Greater Noida against P C Gupta. (Representational)

Facing charges of cheating, forgery and corruption, former CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), P C Gupta, was arrested Friday evening in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

According to officials, had been on the run since June 3 after an FIR against him, a tehsildar and 19 others was registered, following the unearthing of a Rs 126.42-crore land acquisition scam.

“He was arrested in Datia Kotwali around 8.30 pm today. He will be brought to Noida in around 10-12 hours. We had been closely tracking his movements since the case was registered in which he is the main accused,” said Ajaypal Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Budh Nagar district.

On June 3, an FIR had been lodged at Kasna police station in Greater Noida against Gupta, tehsildar Suresh Chand Sharma as well as other government officials, after an internal investigation found financial irregularities in the acquisition of land in Mathura and their sale to YEIDA at inflated rates.

“He was leaving from Pitambara temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, when he was caught by police. The entire scam seems to have been conducted by creating shell companies under the names of the officials’ family members,” said Prabhat Kumar, YEIDA Chairperson and Commissioner, Meerut.

A PCS officer, Gupta was the YEIDA CEO from April 2013 to June 2015. Prior to this, he had served as Additional CEO and Deputy CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, officials said.

The scam in question relates to the acquisition of around 58 hectares in “scattered pockets” in seven villages along the Yamuna Expressway. For construction of “exit and entry ramps” on the Yamuna Expressway, YEIDA had acquired the land allegedly at inflated rates over 17 months — between December 2013 and May 2015. Of this, only eight hectares was used for construction of ramps, found the investigation by YEIDA into the land scam.

In the days that followed the registration of the FIR, police teams conducted raids at various places in the district, including residences and offices of the accused, but no arrests had been made till Friday evening.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App