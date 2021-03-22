X-crossing at Red Fort in 40 days

The scramble or X-crossing will allow people to cross in any direction, including diagonally.

A scramble crossing or X-crossing is going to come up in front of the Red Fort under the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment project. Work on the crossing has started and is expected to be complete within the next 40 days, officials said.

A scramble crossing allows pedestrians to cross in all directions, including diagonal. The purpose is to ease pedestrian movement and also to ensure that the theme of the area in front of Red Fort is in tune with that of a redeveloped Chandni Chowk.

An official working on the project said, “The crossing is being designed in line with the Chandni Chowk project. Starting from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid, there will be no break in theme and design. The red-grey colour scheme will be constant in the entire area.” Work on the crossing will ideally take a month but sources said that it might take up to 40 days.

An PWD official said, “Some parts of the road will be covered in red granite and some parts of it in concrete. The junction will be beautified and horticulture work will be done too.”

Meanwhile, commuters traveling in and around the area can expect traffic snarls as one half of the stretch from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate has been shut from Saturday. The route will be shut till April 20. Buses taking this route are being diverted via Delhi Gate, Rajghat, Ring Road, Shantivan, Hanuman Setu, ISBT, Tis Hazari, Mori Gate, Pull Dufferin and Old Delhi Railway Station.