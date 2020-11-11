Wrong Tihar prisoner released, re-arrested

On November 4, an undertrial prisoner lodged inside Tihar Jail was "wrongly released" by prison authorities, instead of another prisoner. (File)

Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel confirmed this, and said, “The two accused share the same name, and are named in the same FIR. This is why the person was wrongly released. He has been re-arrested.”

The two men are accused in a robbery case, and one of them had received interim bail. The matter came to light when the accused’s lawyer went to a trial court in the city and said the undertrial prisoner had not been released. “We found out then. An inquiry is being conducted and disciplinary action will be taken after it is complete,” said Goel.

A prison source said the person who was to be released on interim bail was in jail no.1, while his accomplice, who shares the same name and was mistakenly released, was in jail no. 8. Once the matter came to light, the undertrial was tracked down to his house and re-arrested.

