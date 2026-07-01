Wrong side driving challans up by 98%: Delhi Police doubles down on traffic violations

The New Delhi Range saw wrong side driving challans rise by 105%, followed by the Southern Range at 79% and the Western Range at 29%. Unauthorised parking prosecutions also increased across all ranges, though at varying rates.

Delhi saw a jump in prosecutions for wrong side driving by 98% in the first six months this year compared to the same period last year, according to official data, officers said on Tuesday. During a high-level review meeting, Lieutenant Governor (LG) TS Sandhu reviewed the figures and emphasised upon the need for sustained action against dangerous traffic violations, including riding two-wheelers without helmets.

According to data reviewed by the LG, challans issued for wrong side driving rose from 1,72,879 between January 1 and June 25, 2025, to 10,62,350 during the same period this year. Delhi Police registered 2,033 FIRs for wrong side driving between January 1 and June 25 this year, as per the data. Enforcement against unauthorised parking also recorded a substantial increase of 35%, with challans climbing from 7,78,258 last year to 10,62,350 this year during the same period.