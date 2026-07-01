Wrong side driving challans up by 98%: Delhi Police doubles down on traffic violations

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Delhi saw a jump in prosecutions for wrong side driving by 98% in the first six months this year compared to the same period last year, according to official data, officers said on Tuesday. During a high-level review meeting, Lieutenant Governor (LG) TS Sandhu reviewed the figures and emphasised upon the need for sustained action against dangerous traffic violations, including riding two-wheelers without helmets.
According to data reviewed by the LG, challans issued for wrong side driving rose from 1,72,879 between January 1 and June 25, 2025, to 10,62,350 during the same period this year. Delhi Police registered 2,033 FIRs for wrong side driving between January 1 and June 25 this year, as per the data. Enforcement against unauthorised parking also recorded a substantial increase of 35%, with challans climbing from 7,78,258 last year to 10,62,350 this year during the same period.
In the review meeting, attended by the Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Joint Commissioner (Traffic), and Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic), the LG assessed zone-wise enforcement performance across the city.
The Eastern Range recorded the most significant improvement, registering a 189% increase in wrong side driving challans —from 33,413 to 96,472 —along with a 103% rise in unauthorised parking prosecutions. The range also accounted for 397 FIRs related to wrong side driving during the first six months this year.
The Northern Range reported a 128% increase in wrong side driving challans and a 51.5% rise in unauthorised parking cases, while the Central Range witnessed an 81.5% increase in wrong side driving prosecutions and a 98% jump in unauthorised parking challans.
The New Delhi Range saw wrong side driving challans rise by 105%, followed by the Southern Range at 79% and the Western Range at 29%. Unauthorised parking prosecutions also increased across all ranges, though at varying rates.
The LG also reviewed anti-encroachment initiatives carried out jointly by Delhi Police, civic agencies, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and Market Traders Associations (MTAs). Between January and June this year, authorities conducted nearly 4,900 special joint drives, resulting in approximately 3.9 lakh improper parking challans aimed at keeping roads and pedestrian pathways free of encroachments.
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