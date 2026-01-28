Wrong-side driving in Delhi: Cars & taxis lead the pack, max FIRs in posh Vasant Kunj

Four-wheelers topped the vehicles being driven on the wrong side this month in the Capital — this is what the official data has revealed after the Delhi Police, in a first, started filing FIRs against wrong-side driving earlier this month.

Of the 154 vehicles booked under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (rash driving or riding on a public way) in the last 20 days, 65 were the four wheelers including cars and taxis (light motor vehicles).

According to Delhi Traffic Police data accessed by The Indian Express, apart from four-wheelers, 37 light goods vehicles (LGVs), including tempos and loaders; 28 three-wheelers, including three-seater auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws; and six two-wheelers, including bikes and scooters, have also been booked. The remaining 18 vehicles booked under Section 281 of the BNS include trucks, gramin seva vehicles, dumpers, tractors, and hydra cranes.

The FIRs against wrong-side driving are being registered at various police stations across the city based on the complaints filed by traffic personnel. The initiative was launched to reduce the number of incidents of reckless driving in the Capital.

ALSO READ | Why FIRs are being lodged for the first time for wrong-side driving in Delhi

When contacted, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) DK Gupta said the four-wheelers top the list of such violations because of their large number on the roads. “We hope this will significantly reduce incidents of wrong-side driving and related accidents in the city,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

A fine of Rs 5,000 is imposed in the Capital for wrong-side driving. But an FIR registered under Section 281 of the BNS attracts a prison term up to six months, or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both, and the vehicle is seized. It is a bailable offence, but the process is long — the driver must visit the police station and court to secure bail and to get the vehicle released.

An area-wise analysis of the data shows that nine FIRs were registered at the Vasant Kunj police station in Southwest Delhi alone for wrong-side driving— all against seven cars and two light goods vehicles (LGVs). Other police stations, including Saket, Connaught Place, Paschim Vihar, Hauz Khas, and IGI Airport, recorded four FIRs each.

Story continues below this ad

The FIRs are also registered in the police stations like Mehrauli (3), Barakhamba (3), Nangloi (3), Sarai Rohilla (2), Gokalpuri (2) and Seelampur (1). Delhi has over 180 police stations.

Earlier, Section 281 of the BNS was imposed in accident cases, which still continues. Following the fresh move, however, this section is being used in cases of rash driving. So far, chargesheet has not yet been filed in any of the cases, as the investigation is still underway, said officers. As per the provisions, the police can file the chargesheet within two to three months after filing the FIR.

The protocol

As per the legal procedure, soon after receiving the complaint from the traffic police personnel, the local police station impounds the vehicle and detains the driver. For instance, in one of the cases registered at the Delhi Cantonment Police Station on the complaint of an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Traffic Unit on January 3, the ASI noticed a WagonR car moving on the wrong side towards Delhi airport.

The traffic personnel immediately called 112 (Police Control Room) and informed the local police. The staff of the Delhi Cantonment Police station impounded the car and detained the driver. An investigation into the traffic violation was also launched by the Investigating Officer (IO) from the police station.

Story continues below this ad

According to the official data, in 2025, a total of 3,05,843 cases of wrong-side driving were reported, of which 1,78,448 challans were issued, while notices were served in the remaining 1,27,395 cases. In comparison, the total number of challans and notices issued in 2024 was significantly lower at 2,49,210.