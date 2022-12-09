Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s aides hid at Tikri protest as farmers: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have arrested two associates of jailed Olympian Sushil Kumar, who were wanted in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar. To evade arrest, the accused posed as farmers during the protests against farm laws at the Tikri border before escaping to other states, police said.

Dhankar (23) was kidnapped, assaulted, and killed, allegedly by Kumar and his associates, last year outside Chhatrasal stadium. Police said the accused had come in five cars and absconded after assaulting Dhankar and his two friends. The Delhi Police found blood-stained sticks and a total of 18 persons were arrested, including Kumar.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said the accused, Ankit Dabas (28) and Joginder (43), fled after the incident and were continuously changing hideouts.

“We received information that the duo are hiding in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. A team under DCP Rohit Meena started looking for the men and surveillance was mounted in the area. The team posed as agricultural labourers to get inputs about the accused,” said Yadav.

The team interacted with locals and found that the accused are hiding in Balaini village.

“After the farmers’ protest, Dabas went to Himachal Pradesh and worked there as a labourer in a transport company. Joginder shifted to Haridwar and stayed there in different temples and Dharamshala,” added Yadav. The men later shifted to the Baghpat district.