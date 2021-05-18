Murder case: Delhi court refuses anticipatory bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar

A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana.

Fearing arrest, Kumar had moved the Rohini court in Delhi on May 17 seeking anticipatory bail, asserting that the probe against him is biased and that no injuries caused are attributable to him.

Additional Sessions Judge Jadgish Kumar had earlier heard the contentions of both the prosecution and defense at length and reserved the order on the application.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the police, sought dismissal of the pre-arrest bail plea on grounds that there is electronic evidence against him, PTI reported.

The prosecutor also asserted that the passport of Kumar, who is on the run, has been confiscated to alert the authorities as there is an apprehension that he may flee the country.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the accused, told the court that no custodial interrogation of his client is required as all the recoveries, including vehicle, weapon and stick, have been made by the police.

On May 4, Sagar Rana, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Rana was a former junior national champion and was part of the senior national camp.

Kumar has been on the run since May 4 when an FIR was registered against him under Sections 302 (Murder), 365 (Abduction), and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Model Town police station.

Failing to apprehend Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder of Rana, the Delhi Police had earlier announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to Kumar’s arrest and Rs 50,000 on his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher.

On Saturday, a Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder. The police had earlier issued a Look-Out-Circular (LoC) against him.

(With inputs from PTI)