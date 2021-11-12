Wrestler, brother shot dead in Sonepat: Coach, associate arrested from Dwarka

Two days after a 20-year-old trainee wrestler and her 18-year-old brother were shot dead at a wrestling academy in Sonepat, the special cell of the Delhi Police arrested two men from outside the Dwarka Sector-14 metro station on Friday for allegedly committing the murders. Sonepat police have been informed of the arrests and they have been asked to take the accused into their custody, police said here.

Police said they have arrested Pawan Brak and his associate, Sachin Dahiya (23). Dahiya has a criminal background and two arms act cases were earlier registered against him in Haryana. “We received a specific information that two men involved in the double murder were coming to Delhi to meet their associate. A trap was laid and both the accused were arrested on Friday morning,” a senior police officer said. A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information leading to the arrest.

Accused Pawan’s wife, Sujata, and his brother-in-law, Amit — were already arrested from Rohtak, according to a spokesperson of Sonepat Police.

Mayank Gupta, the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Kharkhoda, said two persons have been arrested: “The FIR mentions that Pawan, who is the owner of the wrestling academy, harassed the woman and acted indecently with her.”

Meanwhile, a pall of sadness descended over the victims’ family home on Thursday.

Showing a photo of his daughter on his phone, the father of the murder victims said the girl had confided in her mother three days ago that her coach, Pawan, was harassing her for some time. “I was not aware of this. I found out yesterday that she had told my wife… My wife had tried talking to him, but he did not mend his ways,” said her father, an inspector in the CRPF posted in Kashmir.

He said that his wife, who was left severely injured in the attack, had told him that their daughter had gone to train at the ‘Sushil Kumar Kushti academy’, which is 1.5 km from their residence, around 8am on Thursday before returning home.

“At 1pm, she was called to the academy again. A few minutes later, Pawan called my wife and told her to take our daughter home as she was not feeling well. My wife and son went to the academy and a confrontation took place, following which he pulled out a gun and with the help of some people, he shot them all.”

In her statement to police on Wednesday night, the mother said that when she reached the spot, her daughter said Pawan had harassed her again and threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone. “Suddenly, Pawan pulled out a gun and fired multiple bullets at my daughter. She collapsed after sustaining gunshot wounds near the gate. My son and I ran in different directions. The accused got hold of me… and shot me. They chased my son, who was running towards the village. I saw them firing several bullets, which hit him, and he died on the spot,” she had said.