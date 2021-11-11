Wrestler, brother shot dead in Sonepat: 2 arrested, accused coach still on the run

A day after a 20-year-old trainee wrestler and her 18-year-old brother were shot dead at a wrestling academy in Sonepat, allegedly by her coach and his accomplices, two persons involved in the murders – main accused Pawan’s wife, Sujata, and his brother-in-law Amit – were arrested from Rohtak, according to a spokesperson of Sonepat police.

Mayank Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kharkhoda, said two persons have been arrested: “The FIR mentions that Pawan, who is the owner of the wrestling academy, harassed the woman and acted indecently with her. Four teams of the crime branch are trying to trace the other accused. A reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for information leading to their arrest.”

At the village on Thursday, a pall of sadness descended over the family’s home.

Sitting on the doorstep waiting for the bodies of his children, their grieving father said: “My daughter would have made it to the Olympics. She was talented and ambitious. She had been training since 2016 and had won several local and inter-college tournaments. In 2019, she came second at the inter-university championship in 52 kg category held in Aurangabad. If she had listened to me and enrolled in a different coaching facility…”

Showing a photo of his daughter on his phone, he said she had confided in her mother three days ago that her coach, Pawan, had been allegedly molesting her for some time. “I was not aware of this. I found out yesterday that she had told my wife that Pawan had been harassing and molesting her. My wife had tried talking to him, but he did not mend his ways,” said her father, an inspector in the CRPF posted in Kashmir.

He said according to his wife, who was left severely injured in the attack, his daughter had gone to train at the ‘Sushil Kumar Kushti academy’, which is about 1.5 km from their home, around 8 am on Thursday before returning.

“At 1 pm, she was called to the academy again. A few minutes later, Pawan called my wife and told her to take our daughter home as she was not feeling well. My wife and son went to the academy and a confrontation took place over his complaints of molestation, following which he pulled out a gun and with the help of some aides, he shot them all.”

In her statement to police on Wednesday night, the mother said when she reached the spot, her daughter said Pawan had harassed her again and threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone.

“Suddenly, Pawan pulled out a gun and fired multiple bullets at my daughter. She collapsed after sustaining gunshot wounds near the gate. My son and I ran in different directions. The accused got hold of me… and shot me. They chased my son, who was running towards the village. I saw them firing several bullets, which hit him, and he died on the spot,” she had said.

The father said he had tried to persuade his daughter to quit the academy run by Pawan. “He was not a coach… He had brainwashed my daughter by selling her dreams of representing the country at World championships,” he said.

He added that his son scored 81% in class XII and was about to enroll for a computer course in Delhi: “What was his fault? All our dreams have also died.”

Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem was conducted by a medical board. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302, 307, 148, 149, 354D, 506 and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, khap leaders from over 30 villages held a panchayat at the village chaupal Thursday demanding harshest punishment for the accused. Earlier, the villagers had said they would protest and block roads if the culprits are not arrested.

The village sarpanch said: “We have requested the administration to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Exemplary punishment must be meted out to them for this heinous crime.”

On reports of villagers blocking roads, the ASP said, “We held meetings with panchayat members, and they assured us they would co-operate with the investigation.”

After the incident, a mob had set fire to the academy. The boundary wall was demolished in parts while the lodging rooms and gymnasium were charred with broken shards of glass lying on the floor.

The academy has several pictures of Olympian Sushil Kumar and his iconic bouts displayed on hoardings. Pawan, had also put up his photo with Sushil Kumar on one of the walls. Kumar’s father-in-law and 1982 Asian Games champion wrestler Satpal Singh had told The Indian Express that it is “not being run by Kumar or any of his family members” or associates.