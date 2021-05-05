Wrestler beaten to death outside Delhi stadium, police probe role of Olympic medalist

Initial investigation has revealed that all three victims were staying at a house owned by an Olympic medalist near the stadium and he had recently asked them to vacate it, which reportedly irked them. (representative picture)

A 24-year-old wrestler was allegedly beaten to death, and his two friends were physically assaulted outside Chhatrasal stadium in North-West Delhi’s Model Town area on late Tuesday night.

The police have so far detained one person in connection with the crime and are also probing the role of an Olympic medalist.

Additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Singh Sidhu said, “The deceased was identified as Sagar Kumar, son of a Delhi Police Head Constable and one of the injured has been identified as Sonu Mahal. We have registered an FIR and investigations are on.”

The police received a PCR call at around 1.10 am on Wednesday that three injured men came to Vinayak hospital. “Police rushed to the spot and found Sagar succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Two if his associates were recuperating,” a senior police officer said.

Initial investigation has revealed that all three victims were staying at a house owned by an Olympic medalist near the stadium and he had recently asked them to vacate it, which reportedly irked them.

“Sagar threatened him of dire consequences in front of other wrestlers and on Tuesday night, the close aide of an Olympic medalist called all of them for discussion, which turned violent. The man, along with his associates, physically assaulted them and one of them also shot at him from close range. After the incident, they all managed to escape from the spot,” an officer said.