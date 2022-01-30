‘Worst is over,’ say officials as Delhi maintains consistent decline in Covid cases

Maintaining a consistent decline, Delhi reported 3,674 Covid cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 6.37%. The number of deaths, which as per experts lags around 2 weeks as compared to cases, was still high at 30.

Delhi government officials said that the case trajectory over the past week has made it clear that the worst is over in Delhi for now.

“We had seen this in South Africa as well. Cases rose very quickly and then reduced at a similar pace. Delhi reached a new peak of cases in this wave but hospitals were not overwhelmed. This is the right time to reopen things, including schools, as there is clear evidence that we are in a better position now, especially with vaccination,” said a senior government official.

As per Sunday’s health bulletin, only about 10% of the 15,428 hospital beds reserved for Covid patients were occupied. Of these, 1,508 patients admitted, 447 were on oxygen support while 143 were on ventilator support.