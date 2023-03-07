‘Keep Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia in your prayers’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues public appeal

A day after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a public appeal asking the people of the country to keep him and former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in their prayers.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal accused him of throwing “patriots” such as his cabinet colleagues behind bars while being close to business owners who had caused immense loss to the national exchequer.

“After 75 years, the country finally found people who brought revolutions to its education and health infrastructure in Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain,” Kejriwal said. “PM Modi has thrown patriots like them in jail on the one hand and embraced a person because of whom the country has suffered immense economic losses. I am worried about the state of the country given the fact that the PM has chosen a criminal over them,” he added.

Issuing a public appeal, Kejriwal asked citizens to keep Sisodia and Jain in their prayers on Holi if they believed that the country had reached a decisive moment following these arrests as he did.

“On Holi, I have decided to meditate, reflect and pray for the country; if you too believe that what the country has come to is worrying, if you think that what PM Modi is doing is wrong, I request you too to do the same after playing Holi,” he said.