scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

‘Keep Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia in your prayers’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues public appeal

PM Narendra Modi has put ‘patriots’ like the former Delhi ministers in jail and ‘embraced a person because of whom the country has suffered immense economic losses’, CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, following the resignation of ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Listen to this article
‘Keep Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia in your prayers’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues public appeal
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was sent to judicial custody, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a public appeal asking the people of the country to keep him and former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in their prayers.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal accused him of throwing “patriots” such as his cabinet colleagues behind bars while being close to business owners who had caused immense loss to the national exchequer.

“After 75 years, the country finally found people who brought revolutions to its education and health infrastructure in Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain,” Kejriwal said. “PM Modi has thrown patriots like them in jail on the one hand and embraced a person because of whom the country has suffered immense economic losses. I am worried about the state of the country given the fact that the PM has chosen a criminal over them,” he added.

Issuing a public appeal, Kejriwal asked citizens to keep Sisodia and Jain in their prayers on Holi if they believed that the country had reached a decisive moment following these arrests as he did.

Also Read
Manish Sisodia’s day 1 in jail: Three blankets, a soap, and gangsters for...
From Sukesh, a Holi message for Jacqueline: 'Promise to bring colours bac...
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...
Delhi News Live: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be produced before a city court today afternoon.
Manish Sisodia News Live Updates: ED to question Sisodia today; arrests b...

“On Holi, I have decided to meditate, reflect and pray for the country; if you too believe that what the country has come to is worrying, if you think that what PM Modi is doing is wrong, I request you too to do the same after playing Holi,” he said.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 12:43 IST
Next Story

UPJEE 2023: JEECUP registration begins, check how to apply, admit card date

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close