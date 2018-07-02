World record holder to table tennis champ, they came together for wheelchair cricket

At the wheelchair cricket tri-series. (Photo by Ashutosh Singh) At the wheelchair cricket tri-series. (Photo by Ashutosh Singh)

From Guinness World Record holder for maximum spins on a wheelchair, to an international-level table tennis player and classical wheelchair dance performers — they all came together for Delhi at the Wheelchair Cricket tri-series that ended last week in Talkatora Stadium. The tournament also saw players from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana engage in fierce competition to win the semi-final round. In the end, UP beat Delhi to emerge winners.

This time, the teams were mentored by para athlete Pradeep Raj, and squadron leader Abhai Pratab Singh, who once flew an MIG 27 before injuring himself in a road accident. Delhi player Gulshan Kumar, who lives in Vivek Vihar and suffers from Polio since he was 18 months old, said, “I was interested in cricket from my childhood. When I was four years old, I used to play while sitting on the ground. But it didn’t feel good as I had to crawl everytime to score a run.”

Kumar’s parents had come to Delhi from a village near Lucknow for his treatment. They gradually settled here. Besides being a hard hitting batsman for Delhi, Kumar also holds the Guinness World Record for spinning 63 times in a minute — beating the previous French world record of 32 spins.

Kumar now wants to play for India at Feroz Shah Kotla. However, he explained that there are not many opportunities for wheelchair cricketers in India as they face several constraints — from managing finances to the quality of wheelchairs and finding a suitable ground for tournaments.

General Secretary of Wheelchair India Pradeep Raj said, “Delhi has a great wheelchair talent. But it all comes down to meeting the finances. We want the government to help us more, or for the BCCI to adopt us, as that will help in making the game more popular among sponsors.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App