World Parkinson’s Day: Face it and finish, doctor narrates his experience with the disease

Dr (Col) Anil Kakkar, an ENT consultant at Holy Angels Hospital in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, lives with Parkinson’s Disease. When his condition could not be managed optimally with medicines, he decided to undergo a surgical intervention called deep brain stimulation last year.

Deep brain stimulation or DBS is a surgical procedure to implant a device in the brain that sends electrical pulses to block some messages that cause involuntary movements and improve communication between the brain cells to reduce other symptoms.

Since the procedure was developed in 1991, over 175,000 people have had a DBS surgery that has a success rate of 97 per cent. In India, about 500 DBS surgeries happen annually in the metros.

There are 10 million people living with the disorder of the central nervous system that affects the movements, results in stiffness of muscles, and involuntary movements including tremors across the world, with 10 per cent of the total global burden being in India. The incidence has been rising with more people living longer.

On the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day, Dr Kakkar writes about his experience going into the DBS surgery and how it changed his quality of life:

June 16, 2021, was one of the longest days of my life—longer than even the summer solstice that falls on June 21—as I awaited my surgery. The first step was a CT scan to determine exactly where the electrodes were to be placed in my brain with millimetres of precision. Immediately after, I was wheeled into the operation theatre. In the pre-operative room, I was explained that I would be 100 per cent alert and fully awake during the surgery—sedation could change the firing patterns of the cells in the brain and make the mapping more difficult.

After everyone ensured that the area was sterile, the neurosurgeon loudly said, “Don’t worry Dr Kakkar” and in an equally loud voice, I replied: “why should I be worried? If something goes wrong, it’s your reputation that will be affected, so you should be worried.” I heard loud laughs from the entire OT staff. But there was a prayer on my lip.

With DBS, I could see a ray of light at the end of a long tunnel. A hope to improve the quality of my life and keep my dignity and self-respect. A hope to live my life not depending on others.

They applied local anaesthesia to my scalp—the only part that could feel any pain. Then they cut the skin and started drilling holes into my skull. I could hear the sound and feel a funny sensation. I could hear the surgeon asking the OT matron to give him bipolar diathermy or mosquito forceps. I felt like a part of the surgical team. I kept looking at the clock, which seemed to have stopped. But I realised it was just that every minute felt like an hour.

After the electrodes were placed, the neurologist came to check the movements in my hands and feet. Once he said everything was good, the same thing was done on the other side of the brain. After the implants were placed, another CT was done to rule out bleeding inside the brain. The rest, including creating a tunnel and placing the device connected to the electrodes under the left collar bone, was a mystery to me. I woke up in the ICU with my wife and son standing next to me.

I thanked God that it was over.

I am glad to have taken the decision to go for DBS as it allowed me to return to the simplest things in life like playing golf and driving. My complications with the drug therapy—such on and off time fluctuations (good and poor control of symptoms as the medicine takes effect and starts to wear off), dyskinesia or abnormal and involuntary body movements—have totally gone now. I am taking one-tenth of the medicines as I was before DBS surgery. My tremors and stiffness are non-existent. And, routine activities like bathing or getting dressed have become easier.

I was motivated to fight the disease like a boxer is willing to face punches in the ring. I do not believe in accepting the definition of life from others, I believe in defining it for myself.

Parkinson’s is a unique disease where your condition is directly related to physical activity. The importance of exercise is even more post-DBS surgery. Running away from any problem will only increase the distance from the solution. Face it and finish.