World Homeless Day: Week-long ‘slum festival’ in Delhi begins today

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will conduct a week-long slum festival starting Monday, which is observed as World Homeless Day, to spread awareness on the issue of homelessness, said officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the chief guest at ‘Delhi’s First Slum Festival’ which will be organised at the DUSIB Shelter Homes Cluster in Sarai Kale Khan. During the festival, DUSIB will spread awareness on the needs of marginal homeless people, celebrate their achievements and further inspire people experiencing deprivation.

“These events will also highlight and recognise success stories of homeless persons in Delhi, who have achieved laurels by overcoming significant challenges, in spite of being homeless. The events are in solidarity with those in other cities around the world on International Homeless Day,” an official said.

Activities like story-telling, various performances, plays and numerous other festivities will also be organised. “Eminent public figures and CSO representatives from across Delhi will participate in the festival. This much-needed gathering will not only recognise and mainstream the challenges of the homeless in Delhi and India, but also highlight their successes and achievements,” an official added. The activities across all DUSIB Shelters and Basti Vikas Kendras will conclude on October 16.