scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

World Homeless Day: Week-long ‘slum festival’ in Delhi begins today

During the festival, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will spread awareness on the needs of homeless people and celebrate their achievements.

During the festival, DUSIB will spread awareness on the needs of marginal homeless people, celebrate their achievements and further inspire people experiencing deprivation. (Representational photo)

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will conduct a week-long slum festival starting Monday, which is observed as World Homeless Day, to spread awareness on the issue of homelessness, said officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the chief guest at ‘Delhi’s First Slum Festival’ which will be organised at the DUSIB Shelter Homes Cluster in Sarai Kale Khan. During the festival, DUSIB will spread awareness on the needs of marginal homeless people, celebrate their achievements and further inspire people experiencing deprivation.

“These events will also highlight and recognise success stories of homeless persons in Delhi, who have achieved laurels by overcoming significant challenges, in spite of being homeless. The events are in solidarity with those in other cities around the world on International Homeless Day,” an official said.

More from Delhi

Activities like story-telling, various performances, plays and numerous other festivities will also be organised. “Eminent public figures and CSO representatives from across Delhi will participate in the festival. This much-needed gathering will not only recognise and mainstream the challenges of the homeless in Delhi and India, but also highlight their successes and achievements,” an official added. The activities across all DUSIB Shelters and Basti Vikas Kendras will conclude on October 16.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 11:30:09 am
Next Story

India vs Western Australia XI Live Score, T20 World Cup practice match: India 20/1

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement