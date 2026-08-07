World Handloom Day today, 4 artisans demonstrate traditional weaving techniques at Pragati Maidan

A braided cane strap rests against Mitali Baruah’s lower back, attached to a loin loom, as she sits on two jute cushions at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in Pragati Maidan. One end of the traditional portable loom is tied to a wall, the other fastened around her waist. Everytime she leans her body, the threads tighten – the weaver’s body central to the loom.

The 57-year-old artisan from Guwahati is among four artisans demonstrating traditional weaving techniques at Know Your Weaves, an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Textiles ahead of World Handloom Day on August 7. Running until August 10 alongside Worlds Within Cloth, the exhibition also features artisans from Kutch, Banaras and Bhagalpur showcasing kala cotton, Banarasi silk and Bhagalpuri cotton weaves, respectively.

The portable loin loom Baruah is working on, traditionally used in Assam’s hill and tribal regions, is simple in design but physically demanding. “You cannot install large looms in the hills, so people attach this to a wall inside the house and weave like this,” Baruah says.

She learnt this art of weaving from her mother. “We used to weave our own clothes.”

After graduating in fashion design from NIFT Kolkata in 1991, Baruah started a business selling Assam silk sarees, dress materials and readymade garments in 1993. She received an MSME award in 2008 and soonafter, expanded into manufacturing by opening a centre for weaving cloth in Guwahati, sourcing yarn from mills in the region.

“I had a readymade garments unit, but wanted to produce my own fabric,” she says.

Today, her production centre makes table mats, stoles, shawls, wrap skirts, dress materials and purses using mercerised cotton. “We products last up to 25 years because of the cotton we use,” Baruah says.

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The loin loom Baruah is using is smaller in size than other traditional looms. “This is why we can’t make sarees on this (loin loom). At most, a two-piece wraparound skirt can be made, which will take about 10 to 15 days,” she says.

“In Assam, women usually do this in their free time after finishing household chores. Even our tribal dresses are made like this. It’s not always professional work. But those who pursue it professionally come in the morning and leave in the evening.”

Baruah herself no longer spends long hours at the loom. Her production centre is now run with the help of a couple of women and graduate students she has employed.

“Working on this loom needs a strong back,” she says, pointing to the cane strap tied against her waist.

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“You have to keep loosening and tightening it while weaving. The pressure is on the back. As due to age I have developed back problems, the younger girls do most of the weaving now at the production centre,” she adds.

Artisan Mitali Baruah Artisan Mitali Baruah

Baruah says she favours synthetic dyes over natural ones. “Natural dyes lack durability… Because our cloth lasts almost 25 years, we would want the colour to last. In natural dyes, the colour fades over time. I think synthetic dyes are better at maintaining the look,” she adds before returning to a yellow stole with red motifs taking shape on the loom.