A workman cannot have the might to fight hefty corporations: Delhi HC slams MCD

Pulling up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for approaching the court against a labour court order seeking records in a case filed by a workman, the Delhi High Court has said a public body should exercise utmost restraint and caution while instituting litigations.

Observing that the courts are already overburdened, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the application filed under Section 33-C(2) of the Industrial Disputes Act is yet to be decided by the labour court. The petitions by the MCD could have been avoided until the matter is decided by the courts below, added Justice Sharma.

Terming the objections raised by the MCD over the order of production of documents “strange”, the court said the ID Act is welfare legislation for the assistance of labour or workmen to get their disputes settled expeditiously.

“The employers and particularly, the government should rather be more responsible in such litigations. This court would not hesitate in saying that an individual workman cannot have the capacity or might to fight the hefty corporations,” said Justice Sharma, dismissing the petitions filed by MCD.

The MCD in the petitions had challenged the orders passed by the labour court on March 30 and April 29 that directed it to respond to a case filed by a workman, along with his entire service record. The MCD had argued that the labour court does not have jurisdiction to entertain the application under section 33-C(2) of the ID Act, and the application claiming some amount as entitlement or incentive based on certain circulars of erstwhile North MCD is not maintainable under the provision.

The counsel representing the workman argued that the labour court order is very reasoned, and section 33-C(2) of the Act provides a separate mechanism for the speedy enforcement of rights of a workman. The labour court has the power to compel production of documents and materials, the court was told.