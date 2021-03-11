Working on principles of Ram Rajya, says Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday promised that he would take the senior citizens of Delhi to visit the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, free of cost, once it is ready.

Kejriwal, during the Motion of Thanks to the L-G’s address during the Budget Session, said, “Supreme Court ke aadesh ke baad, Ayodhya main bhavya mandir banne ja raha hai. Main Dilli ke buzurgon ko kehna chahta hoon ki ek baar mandir ban jaaye, aap sabko mandir ka free mein darshan karvayenge (After the Supreme Court order, a grand temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. I want to tell the senior citizens of Delhi that once it is constructed, we will take you all for a visit for free).”

Delhi government has been running the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana in the city since 2019. Senior citizens who are residents of Delhi can register for the scheme, which includes routes such as Golden Temple-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib, Vaishno Devi-Jammu, Rameshwaram– Madurai, Tirupati, among others.

The Supreme Court had in 2019 ordered that the area in Ayodhya be granted to a trust for the construction of a Ram temple.

A massive fund collection drive for the construction of the temple by the BJP and VHP is underway in several parts of the country. The foundation stone of the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year.

During his address, Kejriwal also said that he was a devotee of Lord Hanuman and the government was working towards achieving ‘Ram Rajya’.

“In my personal life, I am a Hanuman devotee. He is a devotee of Lord Ram so I am automatically his devotee too. We hear that during his reign, everything was well in his kingdom. There was Ram Rajya. The Delhi government has also been following 10 principles that will help Delhi achieve a version of Ram Rajya,” he said.

He said the 10 principles were ensuring that no one goes to bed on an empty stomach, providing quality education to everyone, extending healthcare facilities to everyone, regular and affordable supply of power and water, providing employment and housing, starting schemes that ensure the safety of women, and honouring the elderly.

The 10 principles listed by the CM, clubbed under the umbrella of Ram Rajya, have found mention and echo over the past six years in the various policies started by the AAP government.

When the scheme to provide 200 units of electricity for free to households was announced, the CM had said that it (along with 20 kilolitres of free water) were basic ‘lifeline’ commitments being made by the government.

During his address, Kejriwal also hit out at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the state of schools in the state.