Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Working on national highway, 3 men hit by truck, one dead

One of the workers lodged a complaint saying they saw a trolley truck on the road around 4 am and tried to alert the truck driver but he allegedly did not pay heed to them and ran over them.

Police said a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been lodged against unidentified assailants.

A 26-year-old construction worker died and two others were severely injured after a truck ran over them on National Highway-8 on Sunday. Police said the three men were working on the Jaipur-Delhi stretch when the accused driver allegedly ran over them.

The deceased, Brahmadev, a resident of Bihar, died on the spot. The other workers, Subash (43) and Rahul (21), sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against the accused driver for rash driving and causing death by negligence, said police. The accused has been identified and is absconding, said police, adding that teams have been sent to arrest him.

According to police, work was underway near Sector 83. While Brahmadev and Rahul were working on the site, Subhash was diverting vehicles.

As per the FIR, Subhash said he works with a security company and was assigned “road security” work by a construction firm and he said he had red and green light blinkers with him at the spot. The other two workers, Rahul and Brahmadev, were working along with others.

Around 4 am, Subhash spotted the truck and alerted other workers, said police. The men took out blinkers and waved at the driver and signalled to him to switch to another lane but allegedly he did not do so and ran over them, police added.

Officials said the workers had safety equipment and the contractor will compensate the family of the victims.

SHO (Kherki Daula) Rajendra Kumar said they received the complaint and registered a

road traffic accident case: “Brahmadev was taken to civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival after he had sustained injuries on his head. The other two sustained injuries on their legs, and were taken to a private hospital. We are tracing the truck and will make an arrest soon.”

Meanwhile, a two-year-old boy died after a SUV allegedly ran over him while he was playing outside his house in Saraswati Enclave Sunday, police said. According to the complaint, the child’s father said his son, Usam, was playing outside around 11 am when he heard a loud noise. Following this, he rushed to the spot and found his son under the wheels of a black Fortuner.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 06:02 IST
