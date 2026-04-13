Noida Protest Today: Workers vandalise property, clash with police over wage hike demands

Noida Protest Today: A large number of workers gathered on Monday at the Hosiery Complex in Noida Phase 2, Uttar Pradesh, demanding a wage hike. The protest turned violent, with a car set on fire and reports of vandalism, as protesters allegedly damaged vehicles and property and pelted stones during a clash with police. Heavy police deployment was made to bring the situation under control.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Police vehicles vandalised and a few other vehicles torched during a protest by a large number of employees of a company over their demands for a salary increment, in Phase 2 of Noida. pic.twitter.com/Gpspoo6UQz — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026

A day earlier, District Magistrate Medha Roopam held a meeting with the state’s Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner to discuss workers’ demands, including better wages, double payment for overtime, bonuses, and improved workplace safety.

Delhi Police on High Alert

Delhi Police has been put on high alert after a factory workers’ protest in neighbouring Noida turned violent, prompting tighter security at key entry points into the national capital, officials said on Monday.

According to police sources, multiple teams have been deployed on all motorable routes connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, especially at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover. Barricading has been intensified, with additional personnel, including rapid response teams and paramilitary forces, stationed to handle any untoward situation. Officials said they are closely monitoring developments and remain in touch with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

The heightened security measures led to massive traffic snarls, leaving thousands of commuters stuck on roads leading into Delhi.