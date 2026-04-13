Noida Protest Today: Workers vandalise property, clash with police over wage hike demands

Noida phase 2 workers protest latest update: Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNoidaUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Noida protestAhead of the protests, the DM had also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and harmony. She asked the workers not to pay attention to rumours. (PTI)
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Noida Protest Today: A large number of workers gathered on Monday at the Hosiery Complex in Noida Phase 2, Uttar Pradesh, demanding a wage hike. The protest turned violent, with a car set on fire and reports of vandalism, as protesters allegedly damaged vehicles and property and pelted stones during a clash with police. Heavy police deployment was made to bring the situation under control.

A day earlier, District Magistrate Medha Roopam held a meeting with the state’s Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner to discuss workers’ demands, including better wages, double payment for overtime, bonuses, and improved workplace safety.

Delhi Police on High Alert

Delhi Police has been put on high alert after a factory workers’ protest in neighbouring Noida turned violent, prompting tighter security at key entry points into the national capital, officials said on Monday.

According to police sources, multiple teams have been deployed on all motorable routes connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, especially at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover. Barricading has been intensified, with additional personnel, including rapid response teams and paramilitary forces, stationed to handle any untoward situation. Officials said they are closely monitoring developments and remain in touch with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

The heightened security measures led to massive traffic snarls, leaving thousands of commuters stuck on roads leading into Delhi.

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