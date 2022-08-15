scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Work together to make India the best: Arvind Kejriwal at Tiranga event

The CM also said the government has successfully installed 500 “big” national flags to make Delhi the city of Tricolours.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 1:28:44 am
Kejriwal, Sisodia at the Freedom@75 event, Sunday. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said even though India has completed 75 years of Independence, it is still behind several countries, including those that won freedom later.

Addressing a gathering of school children, teachers, bureaucrats and senior government officials at the Freedom@75 event organised by the Delhi government at Thyagraj Stadium, Kejriwal said: “Singapore got Independence 15 years after India. Japan and Germany were completely destroyed during the Second World War but are on the list of developed countries. Why is India not among them? All Indians fought together to kick the British out and got independence. Similarly, we can make India the best if we all work together.”

The CM also said the government has successfully installed 500 “big” national flags to make Delhi the city of Tricolours. “Delhi has the most number of Tirangas in the whole country now. When I left the house and was coming here today, I counted Tirangas on the way. I counted the big ones and saw nine Tirangas. This was our aim. We get lost in our everyday lives and often forget the country. But now, Delhi will not let you forget our Tiranga. When you step out of your office or house, there will be a flag to remind you about your country at every step,” said Kejriwal.

On freedom fighters who lost their lives during the freedom struggle, he said, “This is the time to remember the dreams of all our martyrs and understand their idea of India. Babasaheb Ambedkar, on one hand, fought for freedom, on the other, he worked for equality in society and gave us the world’s best Constitution. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh inspires us with his supreme sacrifice; he taught us how the nation comes before oneself. Iss umar mai log engineering ki taiyari karte hai, koi girlfriend dhund raha hota hai to koi picture dekh raha hota hai… but Bhagat Singh at 23 sacrificed his life and taught us, country comes first….”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...Premium
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
More from Delhi

The event was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and singers including Sukhvinder Singh who performed live.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 01:28:44 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'

3

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’

4

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement ...
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Explained: History of the PIN code, which turns 50 this Independence Day
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health
Bihar Cabinet

Nitish likely to retain Home; RJD may get Finance & Health

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism
Express Explained

The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by Nazism

Premium
Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: BJP & Congress lock horns

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement