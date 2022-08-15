Work together to make India the best: Arvind Kejriwal at Tiranga event

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said even though India has completed 75 years of Independence, it is still behind several countries, including those that won freedom later.

Addressing a gathering of school children, teachers, bureaucrats and senior government officials at the Freedom@75 event organised by the Delhi government at Thyagraj Stadium, Kejriwal said: “Singapore got Independence 15 years after India. Japan and Germany were completely destroyed during the Second World War but are on the list of developed countries. Why is India not among them? All Indians fought together to kick the British out and got independence. Similarly, we can make India the best if we all work together.”

The CM also said the government has successfully installed 500 “big” national flags to make Delhi the city of Tricolours. “Delhi has the most number of Tirangas in the whole country now. When I left the house and was coming here today, I counted Tirangas on the way. I counted the big ones and saw nine Tirangas. This was our aim. We get lost in our everyday lives and often forget the country. But now, Delhi will not let you forget our Tiranga. When you step out of your office or house, there will be a flag to remind you about your country at every step,” said Kejriwal.

On freedom fighters who lost their lives during the freedom struggle, he said, “This is the time to remember the dreams of all our martyrs and understand their idea of India. Babasaheb Ambedkar, on one hand, fought for freedom, on the other, he worked for equality in society and gave us the world’s best Constitution. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh inspires us with his supreme sacrifice; he taught us how the nation comes before oneself. Iss umar mai log engineering ki taiyari karte hai, koi girlfriend dhund raha hota hai to koi picture dekh raha hota hai… but Bhagat Singh at 23 sacrificed his life and taught us, country comes first….”

The event was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and singers including Sukhvinder Singh who performed live.