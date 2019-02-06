Work to install 1.4 lakh cameras underway: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said that its ambitious CCTV project, under which 1.4 lakh cameras are to be installed across the capital, has already started.

The issue was discussed in a meeting of MLAs with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The promise of increasing CCTV coverage for the city was among the biggest promises made by the party in their manifesto in 2014-15, along with the free WiFi scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that resident welfare associations will be involved and the first set of cameras will be put up within a week’s time. “In the meeting, the issue of CCTV cameras was brought up by many MLAs. Work has already started and we should see a few cameras being put up in a week’s time,” he said.

According to officials, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has agreed to execute the project, under which 2,000 cameras will be set up in each of Delhi’s 70 constituencies, bringing vast parts of the city under camera coverage.

AAP spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, tweeted: “The work for installation of 2,000 CCTV cameras each in every assembly constituency has begun… cases of chain and mobile snatching are on the rise. Thousands of people do not even file complaints with the police. Eve-teasing is also on the rise. Installation of CCTV cameras in every street will bring the situation under control and also help the police.”