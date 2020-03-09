Work on two U-turns in Gurgaon to be over by June, says NHAI

The four-lane underpass, which is 377 metres long, is meant for use by commuters travelling from Gurgaon towards Ambience Mall and the surrounding offices and condominiums on the other side of the highway. (Representational Image) The four-lane underpass, which is 377 metres long, is meant for use by commuters travelling from Gurgaon towards Ambience Mall and the surrounding offices and condominiums on the other side of the highway. (Representational Image)

Work on the elevated U-turn near Gurgaon’s Shankar Chowk and the U-turn underpass near Ambience Mall will be completed “latest by June”, well before its September deadline, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials said.

“The elevated U-turn will be completed by mid or end of April, while the underpass will be completed by end May and opened to commuters. Both structures will be completed latest by June,” said Saurabh Singhal, team leader and traffic transportation expert at Bloom Companies LLC, the NHAI consultant for the structures.

Work on the structures began in March last year, with officials estimating it would be completed in 18 months. The project cost was estimated to be Rs 161.90 crore — Rs 102.94 crore for the underpass, and Rs 58.96 crore for the elevated U-turn.

The four-lane underpass, which is 377 metres long, is meant for use by commuters travelling from Gurgaon towards Ambience Mall and the surrounding offices and condominiums on the other side of the highway.

Commuters travelling to these destinations currently cross the border into New Delhi and then travel back into Gurgaon to reach their destinations, adding to not only their travel cost and commute time, but also traffic congestion at the border. The 455-metre-long elevated U-turn will be a three-lane stretch meant for use by those travelling from Phase 3 towards New Delhi and Udyog Vihar.

“Earlier, for over a month, work stopped due to the construction ban. Then there were some delays in shifting utility electric line… It all held up work for some time, but we still expect to complete both structures well before the September deadline,” said Singhal.

