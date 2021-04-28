Work on setting up 100-bed Covid facility in Faridabad to begin today

Khattar had stated that each of the beds would have oxygen facility and the hospital would begin operations “in the next two or three days”. (Representational)

Two days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that a 100-bed hospital would come up for Covid patients at a defunct medical college in Faridabad, work to set up the facility will begin Wednesday.

According to officials, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Faridabad, Paramjit Singh, has been appointed as the nodal officer of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, which was earlier known as Gold Fields Medical College.

Dr Pawan Kumar Goyal, meanwhile, has been appointed as the college Director.

“The facility will currently be run by the Medical Corps of the Indian Army. A medical team of Army doctors has reached the college for this work from Ambala. The team will be visiting the hospital on Wednesday and the effort is to ensure that the hospital is started with all essential health facilities at the earliest,” said Garima Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad.

“We are constantly in discussions with officials from the army and this 100-bed hospital, with oxygen facility, will be started soon,” she said.

It was on Monday that Khattar had visited the medical college in Faridabad and announced that it would be converted into a 100-bed hospital for Covid patients. Khattar had stated that each of the beds would have oxygen facility and the hospital would begin operations “in the next two or three days”.

The hospital is being set up at a time when Faridabad is seeing a massive surge in Covid cases, with more than 1,000 new cases emerging everyday. At present, there are 10,967 active Covid cases in the district.