Work on pedestrian subway behind traffic at Dilli Haat

A major part of the main road has been barricaded, leaving little space for vehicles to pass. (Express photo)

Traffic jams spanning over half-an-hour or longer have become common around Dilli Haat INA ever since construction work on a pedestrian subway resumed after the lockdown.

Delhi Traffic Police said the project is nearing completion and traffic will reduce gradually.

The pedestrian subway is being built across Aurobindo Marg, between Dilli Haat and entry number 4 of East Kidwai Nagar. Workers at the site said construction has been ongoing for months and is now nearing completion.

A major part of the main road has been barricaded, leaving little space for vehicles to pass.

The project began on October 27 last year and was scheduled for completion by August 26 this year. However, the project had been stalled because of the lockdown and the labour shortage that ensued.

A traffic police officer said, “Traffic from other areas has been diverted to this area because of construction work on Barapullah Phase III. Hence, more vehicles are passing INA at the moment. The subway is nearing completion. Only a little work is left.”

He added that once work on three-four projects, including the DND-Ashram extension, is complete and the situation will improve.

“Traffic in South Delhi will reduce significantly over the course of the next few months,” he said.