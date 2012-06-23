Work on MP flats begins after DMK member vacates house

Construction of 52 flats for MPs at Dr Bhishambar Das Marg has finally begun after DMK member S S Palanimanickam vacated his bungalow last month.

The CPWD,which has been entrusted with the job of constructing two apartment blocks,has begun demolishing bungalow Number 7 that MP Palanimanickam used to occupy.

In all,five bungalows that stood in a row and built decades ago in the typical Lutyens’s zone style were to be razed to make way for the new apartments,CPWD officials said.

Work on one of the blocks have already started,but we were waiting for bungalow Number 7 to be vacated for the second block to get underway. There will be 26 flats in each seven-storey apartment. There will be a basement as well, the official said.

CPWD officials said the previous deadline was August 2013,but Palanimanickam’s refusal to vacate the bungalow till last month has delayed the project by at least six months.

The rest of the bungalows were vacated around a year ago, one of the officials said.

Urban Development Secretary Sudhir Krishna said: “I have been told that the last bungalow has been vacated. This will help speed up work.

The five-time DMK MP has been allotted a house at Lodhi Estate,but he refused to answer queries on why he took so much time to move out of the bungalow.

We were expecting the minister to move out by January. He had claimed that he would stay put till his new residence was done up and ready. The renovation took some time and,as a result,delayed the project at BD Marg, a government official said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar along with Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation of the Rs 63-crore project in December last year. According to the masterplan,the apartment blocks will be eco-friendly.

