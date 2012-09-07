Work on East-West corridor likely to begin by October

The East-West corridor project,which has hit several roadblocks over the years,is all set to be revived. According to senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD),approval is being sought to begin work on the project by October.

The corridor,aimed at decongesting the busy ITO crossing,was proposed to be a partially elevated stretch starting from NH-24 and ending near Punjabi Bagh.

The project was earlier supposed to be implemented along with the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors as the three corridors partially fall in the route of the East-West corridor. But with no decision having been taken by the government on the fate of the proposed 14 BRTs,we are now planning to start work on the East-West corridor separately, a senior PWD official said.

The portions of the BRT corridors which were coming under the East-West corridor include the stretch from Bhairon Marg to DDU Marg,DDU Marg to New Delhi railway station and a portion of Rohtak Road.

Urban Mass Transit Company Limited (UMTC) had submitted its final feasibility report on the East-West corridor in April last year. Government sources claimed that a little under a crore had already been spent on planning and preparing feasibility reports on the project.

We will be seeking necessary financial and other approvals from the government to start work by October. The revised proposal has already been submitted to Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre for approval, the official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App