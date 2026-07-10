Work on 12.3-km Delhi Metro corridor between Inderlok and Indraprastha begins

The work on the corridor was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday.

To ensure a smoother connectivity between Outer Delhi and parts of Central Delhi like ITO, Indraprastha and New Delhi, the DMRC has begun construction of a 12.3-km corridor between Inderlok to Indraprastha.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will be a fully underground extension of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Line-8) and it will have 10 underground stations: Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan Temple, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya-IG Stadium and Indraprastha.

The work on the corridor was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday.

Officials said that construction of a diaphragm wall has been started at Sarai Rohilla Metro station, marking the first phase of this important project.