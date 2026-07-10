Work on 12.3-km Delhi Metro corridor between Inderlok and Indraprastha begins

To ensure a smoother connectivity between Outer Delhi and parts of Central Delhi like ITO, Indraprastha and New Delhi, the DMRC has begun construction of a 12.3-km corridor between Inderlok to Indraprastha.
The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will be a fully underground extension of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line (Line-8) and it will have 10 underground stations: Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan Temple, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya-IG Stadium and Indraprastha.
The work on the corridor was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday.
Officials said that construction of a diaphragm wall has been started at Sarai Rohilla Metro station, marking the first phase of this important project.
“Continued expansion of the Metro network is a historic step towards providing citizens with safe, fast, convenient and environment friendly public transport,” Gupta said.
Once the work is completed, the Magenta Line will be nearly 89-km-long — making it the longest Metro line in the DMRC network. It will also have the highest number of interchange and underground stations, making travel between different parts of the city faster, easier and more convenient, said officials.
Officials also said that the corridor will connect with the Red and Green Lines at Inderlok, Magenta Line at Nabi Karim, Yellow Line and Airport Express (Orange Line) at New Delhi, Violet Line at Delhi Gate and Blue Line at Indraprastha.
Besides, it is expected to provide seamless connectivity to several important destinations, including Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Sachivalaya, Jhandewalan Temple, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi Gate, Kartavya Path, India Gate, the National War Memorial and Central Vista.
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The corridor was approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2024, and the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that same month. Construction work on the priority corridor of the Magenta Line, from Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg, is already in progress. Of this, the Janakpuri West to Krishna Park Extension stretch (1.8 km) and the Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park stretch (9.9 km) are already operational, while the remaining sections will open in phases. Meanwhile, construction work on the Central Vista corridor has also begun.
This corridor is one of three non-priority corridors under Phase IV of the DMRC. Of the other two, work on the Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block corridor began last month. However, construction on the Rithala–Kundli corridor is yet to begin, even though it received Cabinet approval in December 2024.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More